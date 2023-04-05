Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Retail theft

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage Co. Crime Stoppers released a photo of a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Stevens Point Target store.
Investigators say she went into the store and pulled the tags off a backpack and then began filling it with electronics and clothing.
When she walked out of the store an employee confronted her.
"The worker tried to get her to come back into the store and she refused and then threw the stolen items on the ground and then went to a vehicle," said Lt. Joe Johnson, Stevens Point Police.
Inside the backpack, the store worker recovered 27 items that were worth about $450.
They were also able to write down the license plate number on the red Oldsmobile car the suspect drove off in.
The plates read AMC-6797 and police have traced the car to the Wausau area but so far say they have been unable to make contact with the owner.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.