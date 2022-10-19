Portage Co. Crime Stoppers seek information on string of storage unit thefts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage Co. Crime Stoppers is investigating a rash of break-ins reported at storage units.
Sheriff Mike Lukas says the thieves cut the locks to gain entry to the storage areas.
"There have been three-- two in Amherst and one on County J in Portage County and numerous items have been taken," Sheriff Lukas explained.
The stolen items included: collectibles, household items, game consoles, record albums, fishing tackle, tools and even clothing.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.