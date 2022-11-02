Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Storage unit thefts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The number of storage unit break-ins reported in Portage County is increasing.
Investigators say there have been five additional burglaries and thefts in the past two weeks.
This is in addition to an earlier outbreak we told you about.
Thieves are cutting the locks on the units and then stealing items inside.
Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says the losses have totaled thousands of dollars.
"They most recently took a 1975 camper along with snowmobile helmets and outdoor equipment and things like that," Sheriff Lukas explains.
He believes the thieves will likely try to sell the items online.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.