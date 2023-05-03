Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Target theft

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Stevens Point police are searching for a thief suspected of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of computer hard-drives from Target stores in Stevens Point and Fitchburg.
Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing the same clothing and a mask as he entered both stores, said Lt. Joe Johnson, Stevens Point Police Department.
"He's likely wearing that mask to conceal his identity--as most of them do now," Johnson said.
Investigators say the thief quickly removes anti-theft devices from the hard drives and hides them in his clothing before quickly leaving the store.
They believe he parks his getaway vehicle outside the Target parking lot so it doesn't show up on surveillance cameras.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.