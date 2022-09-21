Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) --Portage Co. Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a thief.
Investigators say he used a stolen debit card to rack up $1,500 in charges to buy gift cards at the Plover Walmart.
They believe he and several other people drove away from the store in a grey or silver Nissan Pathfinder.
The owner of the debit card reported it stolen on Sept. 6.
A police report shows that the card had been inside a locked car parked at Hartman Creek State Park in the Waupaca Co. Town of Belmont.
Someone smashed the window of the car and stole the backpack and card--later racking up charges at the Walmart.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
Call: 1-888-346-6600
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.