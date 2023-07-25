Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Thieves cut lock on trailer, steal tools at construction site

TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Crime Stoppers is searching for the thieves who ripped off tools from a construction site.
It happened in the Town of Hull.
On July 10, the owner of a trailer parked on Snowy Owl Road discovered the lock cut off and two saws and a spool of copper wire missing, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"We believe multiple people were there and at least one was on a bike," Lukas said. "The missing tools are valued at about $2,000."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.