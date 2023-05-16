Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Trailer theft

TOWN OF BELMONT, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a stolen trailer.
The black, tandem axle dump trailer vanished from the Dopp Memorial Center on Friday, April 28.
Investigators want to talk with a woman in her 20s or 30s seen driving a black Jeep Liberty that broke down in the parking lot.
They are also looking to identify a man in his 40s driving a tan Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra who stopped by to help the woman, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"These vehicles have been seen around there several times, so we think it's local people," Lukas said. " We want to get this trailer back for the company, it's about a $10,000 loss."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.