Portage County Crime Stoppers: Burglar takes tools from farm building

TOWN OF ALMOND, Wis. (WAOW) — A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of tools in Portage County.
It happened on August 18, on Second Avenue in the Town of Almond, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"They broke into a farm building and stole numerous tools and also tried drilling a lock on one of the gas to steal gas," Lukas said. "$2,000 in tools were taken along with the damage."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.