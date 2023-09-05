Portage County Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Amherst convenience store

VILLAGE OF AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers is looking for clues to solve a break-in at a convenience store.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Falcon One Stop in the Village of Amherst on Labor Day.
When officers arrived-- they said the burglar had run off.
Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff, said that person used a pry bar and hacksaw to access the building.
"The suspect left behind $2,000 worth of damage to the business," Lukas explained.
Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras from the store that they say show the burglar and hope that someone may be able to recognize the person in the photo.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.