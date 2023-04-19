Portage County Crime Stoppers: Sign thefts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Who is stealing street signs in the Town of Sharon? That's what Portage County Crime Stoppers wants to know.
Town workers reported five signs missing on April 10.
Those included: two stop signs, four 35 MPH speed limit signs, and one double arrow sign, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"Driving up to an intersection where a stop sign is missing, it's lucky no one ran through it and got hurt," Lukas said.
In addition to the safety concerns, the sheriff said new signs and labor costs to install them add up to roughly $1,000.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip online here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.