Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Sign thefts

  • Updated
  • 0
stop signs
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Who is stealing street signs in the Town of Sharon? That's what Portage County Crime Stoppers wants to know.
 
Town workers reported five signs missing on April 10.
 
Those included: two stop signs, four 35 MPH speed limit signs, and one double arrow sign, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
 
"Driving up to an intersection where a stop sign is missing, it's lucky no one ran through it and got hurt," Lukas said.
 
In addition to the safety concerns, the sheriff said new signs and labor costs to install them add up to roughly $1,000. 
 
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
 
  • Call: 1-888-346-6600
  • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
  • Type: Submit a tip online here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

