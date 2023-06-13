 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Stolen delivered chainsaw and catalytic converter theft

  • Updated
Portage County Crime Stoppers
VILLAGE OF WHITING, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Crime Stoppers has two new property crimes under investigation.

The first involves the theft of a package containing a Milwaukee chainsaw from the 200 block of Sherman Avenue in the Village of Whiting. FedEx delivered the package June 5 and someone ripped it off.

Investigators are also searching for the person who stole a catalytic converter from a white Dodge Ram truck parked at the Lake DuBay boat launch in the Town of Eau Pleine on June 8.
 
"We are reviewing surveillance videos from the area," said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff. "We hope to get this information out in case anyone witnessed what happened."
 
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
  • Call: 1-888-346-6600
  • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
  •  Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

