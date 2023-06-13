Portage County Crime Stoppers: Stolen delivered chainsaw and catalytic converter theft

VILLAGE OF WHITING, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Crime Stoppers has two new property crimes under investigation.
The first involves the theft of a package containing a Milwaukee chainsaw from the 200 block of Sherman Avenue in the Village of Whiting. FedEx delivered the package June 5 and someone ripped it off.
Investigators are also searching for the person who stole a catalytic converter from a white Dodge Ram truck parked at the Lake DuBay boat launch in the Town of Eau Pleine on June 8.
"We are reviewing surveillance videos from the area," said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff. "We hope to get this information out in case anyone witnessed what happened."
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.