Portage County Crime Stoppers: Stolen street signs

VILLAGE OF JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — The search is on to find a thief who ripped off street signs.
The signs were stolen from Tyler Road and East First Street in the Village of Junction City.
The only clue investigators have is dark security camera footage from a business.
It showed a person riding a bike and carrying what is believed to be the missing reflective street signs, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"We've had some kids doing vandalism and street signs which we believe may have also taken part in some other burglaries or thefts," Lukas said.
If anyone has information about this crime they are asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.