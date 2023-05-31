 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
20 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire
activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Thefts

trailer
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers hopes to generate new clues about two recent thefts.
 
A Town of Stockton homeowner reported someone ripped off a log splitter from his property on 6th Street in late May.
 
And in early April, officers were called to Hay Meadow Drive in the Township of Dewey-- about a stolen utility trailer.
 
Investigators say they have no suspects and do not know if the crimes are related. 
 
They are optimistic someone may be able to provide information that leads to an arrest, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
 
"Somebody may have seen online or somebody is trying to sell some of these things," Lukas said. 

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:

  • Call: 1-888-346-6600
  • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
  • Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. 

