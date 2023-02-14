You can help fund crime fighting with bowling fundraiser

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- This weekend offers you a chance to fund crime fighting efforts in Marathon County.
That's because a bowling fundraiser will take place for Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
Pin Droppin' for Crime Stoppin' will be held at Dale's Weston Lanes in Weston on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Money raised from the event will fund the crime reporting tip lines run by the nonprofit, which saw the community send in a record 350 tips during 2022.
"Crime Stoppers is a community partnership where people reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously and make their community a better place to live, " said Brad Tatro, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.
Bowling is from 4-7 p.m. and there will also be prizes and raffles.
The costs are:
$180 team of 6
$120 team of 4
$130 single bowler
To register you can send an email to: crimestoppersmc@gmail.com