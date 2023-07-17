Crisis calls on the rise across the state

WISCONSIN — (WAOW) The number of calls to the National Mental Health Helpline skyrocketed over the past year. Here in Wisconsin, they've received over 91,000 calls since then, which is the second highest in the country.
Caroline Crehan Neumann, the Crisis Service Coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said, "What we saw in the middle of last year with the launch of 988, that we saw a big increase in volume, and we continue to see that, usually every month, there is an increase in calls compared to the previous month."
The impact is also being felt in the law enforcement community, with Wisconsin Public Radio saying that officers are called to a welfare check around 45 times a month, but in Wausau, it's more than double that.
Officer Brady Copas with the Wausau Police Department said, "Typically, we get just over 100 a month. Typically somebody will call, and they have concerns for a friend or family member, maybe they haven't shown up to work over the past couple of days, or nobody's been able to get a hold of them for a while, so they will contact us."
And not all calls are about suicide-related issues, as some people might think. Officials from Wisconsin Lifeline said that the hotline is being used for a variety of reasons.
"For the callers who are reaching out to Wisconsin Lifeline, we are finding that only about 25-30% of those calls that we are taking are having some sort of suicidal or homicidal content," Shelly Missall with Wisconsin Lifeline said.
She said that the other 75% of calls come from people calling about other issues like relationships and financial trouble.