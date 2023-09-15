 Skip to main content
Custody issue over student causes St. Germain Elementary School to be locked down, man arrested

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — A custody interference disturbance between parents in the main office at St. Germain Elementary School/Northland Pines Montessori Learning Center escalated to the point of a school lockdown Friday. 

According to a news release from Northland Pines School District, due to the nature of the disturbance, Vilas County Sheriff's Department was required to respond around 11:30 a.m. 

A 63-year-old man was arrested as a result of the incident.

Ultimately it was determined there was no direct threat to students or staff, the release said. 

The release also said:

"We understand that incidents like these can be concerning, and I want to thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time. The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority."

