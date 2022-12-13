 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with
periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to
25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to
cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be
possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice.
Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations
around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.


CWA prepares for holiday travel, updated Delta flight options

MOSINEE (WAOW) — The holiday season is one of the biggest travel times of the year, and of course from weather to security lines — it can be a headache.

Roughly 47% of Americans will be traveling over the next few weeks, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) shared a few tips to make your trip go much smoother.

Winter weather across the country will have a big impact, including right here in central Wisconsin.

Before you even get to the airport experts say staying up to date on your flight status and leaving early are the two keys to make your flight.

"Primarily through the apps, the cell phone-based apps are the best way to communicate," said Brian Grefe, the Director of CWA. "Make sure you're informed on what time your flight is departing and whether it's delayed, and when you are coming plan - for bad roads, extra time parking and extra time checking in."

More people flying can mean longer wait lines at security.

Making sure you don't have any restricted items can help the process go smoothly.

"A lot of times people say 'Oh my gosh,' I forgot I had it in my pocket right now," said Jessica Mayle, a TSA Regional Spokesperson. "So, we just want you to pack smart, don't bring those items to the checkpoint, either put them in your checked bag or leave them at home."

And if you're bringing along Christmas presents, it's important to know what is all inside.

TSA agents say the last thing they want to do is confiscate your gifts.

The most common items this happens with are snow globes, lotions, and shampoos.

"Anything that comes through the scanner, and we need to find what it is -we need to unwrap it, so we don't wanna undo your work, gift bags are just much easier to get inside if we have too," Mayle said. "The better option is to just not wrap it at all."

