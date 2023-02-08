CWD confirmed in wild deer harvested in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Langlade County, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed.
This positive was in the town of Wolf River, which is also within 10 miles of the Menominee Reservation, Menominee County and Oconto County borders.
The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck and is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County, according to a press release from the DNR.
As required by state law, a three-year baiting and feeding ban is enacted in the in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.
The recent detection of CWD in Langlade County will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in the county, as well as a 2-year baiting and feeding ban in Menominee County. Oconto County is also within 10 miles of the harvest location but is already under a three-year baiting and feeding ban due to positive CWD detections within the county, the release stated.
The press release also states:
Because the deer was harvested in close proximity to the Menominee Reservation, the Menominee Tribal Government has its own baiting ban within the exterior boundaries of the Reservation. The DNR is cooperating and working in concert with the tribal government regarding baiting and feeding bans in this area.
Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.
More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR webpage.
The DNR and the Langlade County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday Feb. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at White Lake High School in the old gym.
DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options being considered.
The DNR asks local landowners and hunters to help assess the extent of CWD in southeastern Langlade County by applying for a surveillance permit. Landowners inside the CWD surveillance area (see the map below) may be eligible for a CWD surveillance permit that authorizes harvesting adult deer.