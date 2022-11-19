CWD Impacts Wisconsin Deer as Hunting Season Starts

As hunters head out to the woods, they may need to be on the lookout for deer infected with a deadly disease.
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD is a neurological disease that affects all kinds of deer. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, but there have been zero known cases in humans. It can take up to a year and a half for symptoms to start showing.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that deer with CWD will look skinny, behave differently, and lose their fear of humans.
The DNR also listed several ways that you can help stop the spread of CWD. Amanda Kamps, a wildlife biologist with the DNR, said, "It's really just being mindful, trying to make sure those tires are clean when you go between places, your outer clothing, anything like that. If that's as clean as possible it's really doing what we can."
If you would like to learn more about CWD, information can be found on the DNR's website.