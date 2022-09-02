 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marathon,
Menominee, central Oconto, southern Langlade and western Shawano
Counties through 115 AM CDT...

At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Antigo to near Wittenberg to Bevent.
Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Antigo, Bevent, Wittenberg, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Gardner Dam
Scout Camp, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit and South Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Cyber safety tips heading into the school year

  Updated
Phone generic
Pexels

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Students are back in the classroom surrounded by all kinds of technology.

Whether students are using Google classroom or a social media app to communicate with friends, children are consuming the internet all the time. As their access to the internet continues to grow, there are a few things parents should be aware of.

It is recommended that families have a conversation and come to an agreement about internet usage. A great place for parents to start is by showing they are "walking the walk."

"Well, you know a lot of it is practicing what you preach. If you want your kids to be safe, you have to be sure you're safe as well," said Chad Johnson, Assistant Professor, UW-Stevens Point. "Be mindful of what you are putting out there."

Johnson says to revise privacy settings and go through friend requests to make sure users are only adding people they know.

"Your friend's list is clean or that you haven't accidentally accepted a friends request from a "bot" that's a good place to start," Johnson said.

While posting any back-to-school photos, be careful of posting too much information. Important dates or even the names of household pets are often keys to your accounts.

"Online scammers that are out there, a lot of common security type questions to financial accounts then to do with family or family related things," said Michael Allard, Detective, Marathon County Sheriff's Office. "That information can be used to maybe gain access to your financial accounts."

