D.C. Everest marching band making final push for Rose Parade funding

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're just under two months away from hundreds of Central Wisconsin High Schoolers shipping off to California to perform at the 2023 Rose Parade.
They're making one final push to raise the money needed to get the students, staff and equipment to Pasadena.
D.C. Everest band director Joe Finnegan says they've raised about $80,000 for themselves so far, but it's still not enough.
"The ability to collaborate with other schools and get to know other students from other districts that have the same unifying goal has been very exciting," he said.
