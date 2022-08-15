 Skip to main content
D.C. Everest School district breaks ground on new administration building

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- By this time next year, the D.C. Everest School district could have a new administration building.

A groundbreaking took place Monday at the corner of Alderson St. and Jelinek Avenue.

Officials call it a welcome replacement for the building they were in for 50 years previously, which was deemed structurally unsound.

Assistant Superintendent Matt Spets says it will be a great addition for staff.

"We're really excited about having a space and people having a home base where we can really work across the departments to improve things for kids," he said.

Work is expected to be complete in August of 2023.

