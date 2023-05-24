D.C. Everest Seniors parade through elementary schols

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wednesday, D.C. Everest students celebrated their graduation by going back to where their educations began.
Former Evergreen Elementary students are now getting ready to start their lives as adults. Seniors parading through the halls of their elementary school has been a yearly tradition in the D.C. Everest School District.
Students say it was humbling to see how far they've come.
"I remember when I was a kid here I was super excited and I always looked forward to coming back to the elementary school and see our hands, just to see what the days used to be like it's just a good feeling," said Jack Bobinski, one of the seniors.
At Evergreen, seniors also got to visit the handprints they painted on the walls as kids.