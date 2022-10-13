D.C. Everest teachers gathering supplies for former student in Florida

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hits home for one local school district, since one of their graduates is right in the middle of it.
Hannah Mack graduated from D.C. Everest in 2015, and is now a teacher in Cape Coral, one of the cities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.
After seeing the damage, her former teachers decided to help.
Mack's elementary school is now being demolished and rebuilt after severe water damage from the hurricane.
After seeing her posts online, Mike Mathies, the Athletic Director at D.C. Everest and Hannah's former coach, decided to gather supplies.
He says it's a way to show that once you're an Evergreen, you're always an Evergreen.
"We're educators and I think we have to help each other out in these times, and since there's a connection with her being an alumni from here, what better place to do it," Mathies said.
They're gathering typical elementary school supplies, decorations for classrooms and books.
They plan to send a truck down by the end of October.
If you would like to help, you can drop off supplies at the Everest's main office.