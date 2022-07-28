Dairy Queen's blizzard proceeds benefit Marshfield Children's Hospital

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - Dairy Queen's throughout Wisconsin ran its Miracle Treat Day promotion, donating $1 or $2 dollars of every blizzard to the Marshfield Children's Hospital.
Lines were full of people at Wausau's Dairy Queen on Grand Ave. waiting to treat themselves, while donating to children in need.
Katie Bast, a Wausau resident says this is a great way for the community to help.
"Every opportunity I have, I try to give back...and I come because I support all children. All children are miracles," Bast said.
Over the last 20 years Wisconsin and Michigan Dairy Queen's have raised over $20 million dollars with Miracle Treat Day fundraiser.