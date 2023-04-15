Dani's Journey raising money for violence prevention

WESTON, Wis. -- (WAOW) 10 years ago, Kathy and Mark Volkman lost their daughter to teen dating violence, and since then, they've been holding events and speaking out so that other parents don't have to experience the same tragedy.
Now, Dan's Journey teamed up with The Women's Community for a silent auction and raffle at Dale's Weston Lanes to raise money for both causes. Kathy Volkman saying, "When we lost our daughter, there was no resources, there was nothing out there that told us what we needed to do."
The Volkman's saying that they were thankful for The Women's Community's help, and telling everyone in their situation that the best thing you can do is talk to your kids and reach out for help.