UPDATE: Dasty, Merrill Police Department K9, is back home after battling blastomycosis

UPDATE: K9 Dasty is back home.
Police Chief, Corey Bennett, said Friday that the K9 returned home on Thursday.
The K9 still has a long road of limited activity, the chief says the deaprtment is thankful for all of the community support.
______________________________________________________________
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The Merrill Police Department's newest K9, Dasty, is battling blastomycosis.
Dasty has shown incremental improvement and signs that he is returning to normal. His breathing rate has since reduced to a more normal and stable rate. He is eating, he is taking his meds, he is moving around and getting inquisitive again, according to a press release from Merrill Police Department.
All of these are encouraging signs for the K9 who started experiencing symptoms of illness just over a week ago.
According to a press release from the Merrill Police Department, a little over one week ago, Dasty started experiencing various symptoms of an unknown origin.
After numerous veterinarian exams and consultations, Dasty was identified as having a significant case of blastomycosis. Blastomycosis is a fungal infection. According to WebMD, if a dog has a weak immune system, gets a severe infection, or the infection spreads to other parts of the body, blastomycosis can make them very sick. Dogs are also more likely than other animals to get blastomycosis.
By the time the exact diagnosis was found, Dasty was well on his way to fighting through the process of purging the fungus from his body. The K9 has been at a special care facility in Appleton since March 4 and is receiving 24-hour care.
Dasty is receiving oxygen to assist him.
"Sunday was hopefully the worst day he will ever experience as he struggled to keep his oxygen levels high. He was breathing at an extremely accelerated rate, which is unsustainable by any person or animal," the press release stated.
The press release stated:
"We are encouraged but by no means is he in a safe place yet. There is still a lot of progress to achieve. Those in our circle have already become aware of Dasty’s fight and we are grateful to the outpouring of support, love and prayers that have been given so far.
Without a doubt Dasty could use some more. Dasty’s care has been specialized and costly, to say the least. Unlike most MPD initiatives, the MPD K9 program is not primarily funded by tax dollars. It is funded by our wonderful benefactors and other donations from partners in the community."
"While we have come to refer to him as the Police Department’s K9, he really belongs to the citizens," Chief Corey Bennett stated in the release. "He belongs to all of us."
If you feel inclined to assist Dasty in this fight and his future care, donations can be made to the Merrill Merrill Police Department K9 Program at any time.