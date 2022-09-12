Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Between rising costs and staffing challenges, Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) says Wisconsin is one of the most-impacted in the country - and experts see no end in sight.
According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93% of restaurants throughout the Badger State are seeing higher operating costs, and 73% do not have enough employees to support existing demand.
Meanwhile, three-quarters of businesses who responded to the survey say they are less profitable now than in any other year of operation.
"We know in Wisconsin we have a demographic problem. We have almost zero population growth and by 2035 its expected to go negative," said Kristine Hillmer, President of Wisconsin Restaurant Association. "Meaning those that retire or are leaving, or those passing away, they're gonna exceed the birth rate and those coming into our market."
Those issues, along with the "everyday problems" businesses are dealing with are leaving many restaurants to feel the pressures of increased menu costs, shortened hours and doing just about anything they can to stay profitable.
However, experts say this is becoming more of a challenge day-by-day, and they're not sure what the future holds for many restaurants in central Wisconsin.