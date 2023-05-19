Day At The Bay Back In Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -- D.C. Everest's fishing team hit the water Friday.
Team members helped special needs students learn the process of catching and releasing fish.
It's part of the annual Day at the Bay, which happens at the end of every school year.
There were plenty of fish and smiles to go around.
The D.C. Everest fishing team president says the idea is to make sure everyone is having fun.
He also said they taught techniques and tips on catching bigger fish.
The team also gave ideas to keep the fun rolling all summer.
This event has been going strong for over 25 years and the fishing team is looking forward to a new class of anglers to join them next year.