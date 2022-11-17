DC Everest's fall musical puts a twist on a classic fairytale

WESTON. Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at D.C. Everest Senior High are taking the stage for their fall musical this weekend.
"The Rockin' Tale of Snow White" features a cast and crew of around 90 students, ranging from 6th to 12th grade.
The songs are a blend of a few different music genres, like hip hop, rock and roll and doo wop.
While the basic plot of the musical follows the classic fairytale of Snow White, there is more to the story for the whole family to enjoy.
"Some plot twists, some surprise characters, puppetry, a little bit of magic," said Wendy Vesper, the show's director, "What more could you ask for in a story?"
They are also hosting "Snow White's Sock Hop" before Sunday's show, where kids can learn dances, play games and meet the characters before the show. Those tickets are $5.
Tickets for the musical are $6 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. They can be purchased at dce.booktix.com or at the door.
Showtimes are Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.