DCE Girls Basketball hosts free skills and drills clinic

Basketball

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Future basketball stars are getting their start in Weston thanks to the DC Everest girls basketball program, and it's free. 

Throughout the month of August, girls in central Wisconsin grades three through eight were able to practice their basketball skills. 

"It's really fun to just interact and make new friends." said Abby Brown, 5th grader. 

It was part of the DCE girls basketball program's free skills and drills clinic, a new program offered for the first time in 2022. 

It's really important for girls, especially when they're in third, fourth or fifth grade, they wanna try out a new sport," said Jessica Meadows, Director of the DCE Girls Basketball Booster Club, "It's really important that parents don't have any obstacles like fees or costs." 

Some said the clinic helped them keep more than just their basketball skills sharp.

"It's really fun because I get to talk to my friends and learn new skills, so it's kind of like playing." said Brown.

Parents said it's a great opportunity for kids to learn something new.

"These coaches or parents that are helping out are awesome for the kids, they're very personable with them." said Doug Schemmel. 

Both players and coaches said it's a great way for everyone to grow and learn together before going back to school. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

