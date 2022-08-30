Dealing with loss on National Grief Awareness Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Tuesday marks National Grief Awareness Day - and with many in the News 9 family continue to grieving the loss of Neena Pacholke, officials want you to know how to deal with it.
"You need to rely on other people. You know, we can't do this alone," said Dr. Doug Hobson, Hospice Care Doctor of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Experts say it's important and healthy to reach out to close family or friends to talk about your feelings, and find ways to carry on the legacy of the person you've lost.
Being close to loved ones, and sharing stories about who you've lost are key to the healing process.
"The best way to honor the memory of somebody you lost is to open your heart and be there for the other survivors," said Hobson.
Experts also urge people not to use harmful substances such as alcohol, drugs, or overeating to cope.
Remember: everyone takes a different amount of time to heal from loss, and if you're really struggling, please seek help.
"There's no right answer for how long it's going to take, but I would suggest if you're having trouble moving on, then I think it's time to talk to a professional," said Hobson.
People who are dealing with grief will handle it differently, and doctors say the end goal is to remember, and honor.
"The end product of successful grieving is not to forget the person or go back to the way things were. We don't want that. What we want is to solidify the memory of that person so they're always inside of you," said Hobson.
If you are dealing with mental health issues, one of the resources to call is the National Suicide Hotline at 988. They will direct you to services closest to you.