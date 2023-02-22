Delivery drivers maneuver snow emergency conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - While most are laying low during the latest snow storm, some delivery services are still filling orders to drop off to customers.
Toppers Pizza in Wausau said they will always deliver no matter the conditions, even through a snow emergency.
Toppers delivery drivers usually call in an extra driver to make sure deliveries are there on time, and they do say they notice more business with snow storms.
With drivers out and about, there's ways customers can help driver's on deliveries.
"If you can leave the porch light on, it helps us out a lot so that we can see where we're going and not hit ice," said Toppers delivery driver, Mery Stratton. "If you got salt, salting your ice helps a lot too."
Drivers say they don't expect an extra tip, but it helps make the day easier driving in extreme conditions.