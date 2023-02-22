 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Delivery drivers maneuver snow emergency conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Delivery drivers maneuver snow emergency conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - While most are laying low during the latest snow storm, some delivery services are still filling orders to drop off to customers. 

Toppers Pizza in Wausau said they will always deliver no matter the conditions, even through a snow emergency.

Toppers delivery drivers usually call in an extra driver to make sure deliveries are there on time, and they do say they notice more business with snow storms.

With drivers out and about, there's ways customers can help driver's on deliveries.

"If you can leave the porch light on, it helps us out a lot so that we can see where we're going and not hit ice," said Toppers delivery driver, Mery Stratton. "If you got salt, salting your ice helps a lot too."

Drivers say they don't expect an extra tip, but it helps make the day easier driving in extreme conditions.

