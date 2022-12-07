Delta Dental Gives Donations for Area Kids

Delta Dental is partnering with the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center to help kids this holiday season.
For most kids, brushing their teeth is not one of their favorite activities, but it can help provide some much needed stability, and that's where Delta Dental is looking to help out, with their brush, book, and bed program.
Sue Sippel, the executive director of the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center, said, "Often times, families come with very little with them, and so pajamas are one of the first things you need when you come into a shelter, so to have a bag that also comes with a book and a toothbrush is a real plus."
Delta Dental will be delivering the donations to locations in Wausau and Stevens Point as well.