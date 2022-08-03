Democratic candidates for 3rd congressional district take the stage

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Democratic candidates aiming to replace Congressman Ron Kind in the 3rd District took to the stage in Portage County.
Rebecca Cooke, Deb Baldus McGrath, Mark Neumann and Brad Pfaff squared off ahead of the primary election.
They discussed several topics, including gun laws, climate change and abortion.
All four say they are for pro-abortion rights.
"It is crucial for us to recognize that our identities as persons and our lives living in human bodies is our responsibility," Mark Neumann said.
"I think we need to protect reproductive freedoms, not just in this state, but make it a federal law that women and LGBTQ folks can get the access to abortion that they need," Rebecca Cooke said.
Another topic of discussion was inflation and the state of the economy. All four agreeing that it is one of the most important issues facing the state.
"We need to make sure we continue to focus on kitchen table issues, the issues that are impacting working men and women here in Western and Central Wisconsin." Brad Pfaff said, "We need to do everything we can to drive down inflation."
"Families are really hurting and struggling to get by." Deb Baldus McGrath said, "We need to address those supply-chain issues, they're weak right now. We need to make sure we can get product to market because we feed and equip the world."
The winner of the primary will go on to face Republican Derrick Van Orden in the November election.