Department of Labor files lawsuit against UMR

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against UMR, Inc. in Wausau. UMR is being accused of illegally denying insurance claims to over 2,000 people since 2015.
The DOL argued the company denied nearly every urinary drug test without reviewing them.
Here's how it works: insurance companies are supposed to consider what an everyday person is thinking to determine if it was worth a trip to the emergency room.
Federal officials said instead, UMR went by medical codes taking a much stricter approach.
"In other words, was it significant enough that it rose to the level where it was justified to go to the emergency room and that's not what UMR looked at," said Employee Benefits Security Administration Regional Director Ruben Chapa.
UMR got back to WAOW with a response to the lawsuit with UnitedHealthcare Communications Director Maria Gordon Shydlo saying in part:
"This complaint deals with administrative processes that are no longer in place. We have been in ongoing conversations with the D-O-L regarding this matter and will continue to defend our position vigorously."
In terms of next steps, it is up to the courts to see how it will play out.