DEVELOPING: Details revealed into popular Everest school resource officer's retirement

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted to the Everest Metro Police Department has been returned, detailing events leading up to the sudden retirement of former D.C. Everest Student Resource Officer Frank Wierzbanowski.
The documents have remained mostly intact, but names of DC Everest staff members have been removed.
The investigation into Wierzbanowski - often referred to by students as 'Officer Frank' - began on October 10, when a member of the D.C. Everest school district filed a complaint alleging that the school's zero-tolerance policy was being violated by Wierzbanowski, and that he was lying to the person filing the complaint.
The complainant continued by claiming students had been seen vaping and/or drinking at a recent school football game on Oct. 7, and the individual did not trust Wierzbanowski to enforce school policies and be truthful about enforcement of the violations.
The complainant said Wierzbanowski had not issued citations for first-offense violations, instead leaving it up to his discretion. When asked, Wierzbanowski claimed he 'took care of it.'
When confronted, Wierzbanowski said that the individual "(was) stuck with me for eight years."
During an internal investigation with the Everest Metro Police Department, conducted by Captain Nicholas Aldrich, Wierzbanowski was asked about why he had not consistently issued citations against students. His reply is below:
"Wierzbanowski said he felt with 16 years of experience, he had no opportunity to have input regarding the discussion (no tolerance disciplinary process.) He was trying to balance what was in the best interest of students and their families, while being fair and consistent in his manners and operating in both houses (school district and police department). He said "I believe I still had discretion to which I think I was in a bad place to use that, but yet taking ownership of the way I handled it. I will take that but with good purpose and good intentions."
Further, Weirzbanowski told Cpt. Aldrich, "Every situation is different and to have a zero tolerance, there have been studies on that, is not effective."
Weirzbanowski admitted to being deceitful to the complainant, saying in the documents: "I will take ownership, and I will put this on record right now. Yeah, I was deceitful, but I was maneuvering the system to which I still thought was best for students, families, the community, Everest Metro Police Department, and the district."
When asked why he did so, Wierzbanowski responded: "It was done for 'the best interest of the students.'"
On November 17, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon sent a letter to Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz, in which she said her office would no longer use Officer Wierzbanowski's investigative reports for any criminal charges or search warrants from that point forward.
The day after, Wierzbanowski was placed on paid administrative leave.
WAOW has spoken with numerous students from D.C. Everest, who say Wierzbanowski was a popular adult and role model among the students - possibly because of his leniency and willingness to work with them.
"I think every police officer should be like Frank," said Blake Gruhlke, an Everest student said during an interview on Nov. 22. "Get to know your people, don't just be there to get them in trouble, let them know that you're there for them and the community."