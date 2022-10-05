DHS offering rapid tests first at community sites

(WAOW) -- New changes could be coming to your local Covid testing site.
At the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' community testing sites, they're shifting to what they call an "antigen-first model."
That means when you go to get tested, you'll be given a rapid test instead of a PCR test. You'll get a PCR test only if you need extra confirmation.
The DHS says they're making this change in order to provide test results quickly, ensure availability in the event of a surge and meet community need, especially in underserved areas.
If you don't want to go to a physical testing site, the DHS is offering free at-home rapid tests. You can find more information here.