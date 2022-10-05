 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHS offering rapid tests first at community sites

  • Updated
  • 0
Rise in at-home testing means we could be undercounting Covid-19 cases even more than before

Close up woman hands holding rapid covid -19 test with a positive result.

 okrasiuk/Adobe Stock

(WAOW) -- New changes could be coming to your local Covid testing site.

At the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' community testing sites, they're shifting to what they call an "antigen-first model."

That means when you go to get tested, you'll be given a rapid test instead of a PCR test. You'll get a PCR test only if you need extra confirmation.

The DHS says they're making this change in order to provide test results quickly, ensure availability in the event of a surge and meet community need, especially in underserved areas.

If you don't want to go to a physical testing site, the DHS is offering free at-home rapid tests. You can find more information here.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Recommended for you