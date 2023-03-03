Diesel prices drop below $4 per gallon average in Wisconsin

WAUSAU (WAOW) - As spring starts to come slowly, more truckers and farmers will be looking for diesel.
With prices dropping from where they were a year ago, it could provide some much-needed relief.
While the national average for a gallon of diesel is still higher than this time last year, Wisconsin is almost forty cents less, dipping below $4 per gallon.
Over the last few months, diesel prices are down nearly $1 per gallon compared to 2022.
GasBuddy says that's in part due to raising interest rates and consuming less heating oil throughout this winter. It's a trend they expect to continue.
"I would expect that it would stay there for the majority of this year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It could go back above $4 a gallon later into this fall and winter."
As for shipping and food costs, experts say that the lowering diesel prices have a little bit of an effect, but it's also the declining cost of energy that's easing the inflation.
As far as regular gas prices go, GasBuddy expects them to slowly rise throughout the summer travel months.