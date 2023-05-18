DIGGING DEEPER: Artificial intelligence in the classroom

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Schools have always had to adapt to the latest technology.
They've had to incorporate projectors, calculators, the internet, iPads and now, they're dealing with artificial intelligence.
"15 years ago if you would've said, every student is going to have a device in their hands, people would've looked at you cross-eyed on that thinking there's no way that's a possibility," said Brady Mesenberg, D.C. Everest's Director of Technology, "We view this as the next step in that."
Taking a hard look at AI
AI can create art, music and now it's being used in the classroom.
ChatGPT is now the trendiest biggest tool.
It's simple to use. Just put the question you want answered or the information you want into the tool's chat bar, and within seconds, your essay, story or answer is there.
It's causing many to question what ChatGPT is and how students are using it because there are concerns that come with using Chat GPT, especially in school.
"How can we teach our students adequately to use it in a healthy and innovative way, but also discourage them from relying on this technology so that it hinders their ability to show mastery of learning," said Jesse Mossholder, a lecturer at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
He's also currently doing research on how educators perceive artificial intelligence.
"People's big worry right now is that it's going to lead to cheating, that students are going to write their essays on ChatGPT and submit them," said David Williamson Shaffer, University of Wisconsin Madison's Sears Bascom Professor of Learning Analytics.
If students do write their essays using ChatGPT, they might appear perfect, but could have some flaws, especially the more specific the topic or question.
"What you'll find is that it quickly starts to sound like an undergraduate who skimmed the reading and is trying to fake their way through class," Shaffer said, "It has the tendency to make things up when it doesn't know the answer."
"It's what we call hallucinations," said Nancy Shefferly, an Instructional Designer in UWSP's Center for Inclusive Teaching and Learning, "It will make up information to fill in the gaps, sometimes even making up sources, all based on other existing materials."
Pros with ChatGPT
Of course, there can't be cons without some pros.
"From the student's standpoint, there's certainly the potential for an assistance and help in pretty unique areas, particularly students who have a hard time putting pen to paper," Mesenberg said.
Students can also get help with basic understandings of concepts, ideas or equations that might be hard for them to grasp.
"We're able to get feedback faster, we're able to calculate faster, we're able to do things more quickly," Shaffer said, "That moves us further along our learning path sooner."
Students aren't the only ones who can benefit.
"There's never enough hours in a day for a teacher to do everything that's required of them." Mesenberg said.
"They can use it for lesson planning, unit planning or creating assessments," Mossholder said, "There's a lot of things that are really beneficial for teachers."
Given all of these pros and cons, and the relative newness of artificial intelligence, Mesenberg said, "We're still in that really early stage of figuring out where it's place should be."
AI a learning tool, and a learning opportunity
While it is still in it's infancy at the D.C. Everest School District, they are planning to embrace it.
"The mentality of it doesn't exist and kind of running and hiding from it, that's not going to set up kids for success in life," Mesenberg said, "In life, you're exposure is great in it."
For D.C. Everest's students and staff, AI is both a learning tool and a learning opportunity. At UW Stevens Point however, they're pumping the brakes on AI, at least for now.
"The Center for Inclusive Teaching and Learning is not recommending the use of AI right now, and the reasons for that are complex," Shefferly said. "There are privacy and data privacy concerns with these types of technologies. They are not being approved (by the IT department) for use at the university."
That's not the only reason Shefferly says they're not adopting Chat GPT and other AI services into the classroom.
"Not all students have the same access to AI programs," she said, "There's the free version of ChatGPT, but there is also a paid edition that gives users more out of the program."
Before anyone uses it, whether that's students, teachers or really anyone out there, it's important to understand how it works, it's limitations and the social responsibility that comes with using it.
"I guess the bottom line is, ultimately what students need to learn is how to use these tools thoughtfully," Shaffer said, "That includes considerations of bias, fairness, how much energy it consumes, whether it's accurate and so on."
Getting a grasp on AI
While they say AI likely isn't going to fully replace teachers, it could change the way they teach.
"We could focus on those kind of assessing questions, evaluating questions, analyzing questions or creative questions," said Uzeyir Ogurlu, an Assistant Professor in UWSP's School of Education, who is doing research alongside Mossholder.
Both he and Mossholder say the biggest thing they've found so far in their research is that a lot of teachers don't fully understand the technology yet, and some teachers even asked if it's something they should fear.
AI will have an impact on education, the degree of how much it'll change is still unknown, but there is one thing about schools that AI will never replace.
"It's about social and emotional development," Shaffer said, "It's learning how to be a person and so far, it's pretty clear that ChatGPT is not going to be a good guide to learning how to be a person."
The biggest piece of advice they had for parents, students, teachers or anyone who is curious or afraid of ChatGPT and AI: be curious, play around with it and challenge it to try to understand how it works.