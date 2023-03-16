DIGGING DEEPER: One man's dream property turned environmental nightmare

ADAMS COUNTY (WAOW) -- Zachary Skrede moved back home to Wisconsin after years in the Air Force to what was supposed to be a dream property. However, that land, turned out to be an asbestos filled nightmare.
Property contains soil filled with asbestos
Skrede bought the home in 2020 and got a job at the Federal Correctional Institution in nearby Oxford.
Asbestos debris was left on his 20 acres of property in Adams County for years.
It was there that he discovered his new dream property was too good to be true.
He discovered his property contained soil filled with asbestos.
"You're not seeing a big sheet of it," said Skrede, "It had been broken down and cut up the past 5 or 6 years."
Brazos Urethane, a contractor based out of Texas, was the company in charge of updating the prison roof.
They had purchased the home for their crews to live at during the project, while simultaneously dumping the waste over the 20 acres of land.
The DNR first cited the company for illegal disposal of solid waste in 2015. Brazos was enforced to clean up the mess and pay $3,057.50 in fines.
Skrede says in 2020 he "went out back and started looking more because (the DNR) said 'yeah it got all cleaned up.'"
But Skrede says that's not the case.
"The whole time you're just mulching asbestos felt all over... that can't be good."
Restoring his property
Skrede says the DNR didn't fully follow through with inspections to guarantee Brazos had complied with the clean-up.
In a statement, the DNR says that "the materials identified in 2020 are similar type of roofing material that was identified in 2015. This led to an initial conclusion that either the initial clean-up was incomplete or that additional material had been brought onto the property after the case was closed."
After he discovered the new mess, Skrede turned down an offer from Brazos for them to clean-up the asbestos, due to lack of trust.
Instead, he fought to get Brazos to foot the bill for the new clean-up. If not, he would've had to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket.
"I got painted as the bad guy in all of this because I was the hold-up in the whole chain and I was the reason why this wasn't getting resolved."
After several inspections from the DNR, Brazos eventually agreed to pay for another company to clear the yard.
"They started digging and it was five feet deep in some areas...it was like '"Holy cow this is really going somewhere'" Skrede said, "They took almost 2,000 cubic yards (of asbestos)."
His land is now clean, but Skrede says he's still not fully satisfied with where things stand.
"My one greatest fear I had during this whole thing was, '"OK, I'm going to get the cleanup done and everyone's just gonna be 'alright we're out' and that's pretty much what happened.'"
Still a sour taste for Skrede
The asbestos that he, his dogs and his son were exposed to is a big concern.
"My son was 14 when he was back here playing. 15 more years that's what 29?," he said, "What happens when all this stuff manifests?"
According the Centers for Disease Control, asbestos exposure can create several problems when it comes to lungs, like lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis and pleural disease.
On top of all of this, Skrede was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the ordeal, which added even more stress to his life.
The whole situation has left a sour taste in Skrede's mouth.
"The idea of any justice isn't there."
Finally enjoying his property
He says that he was in contact with the EPA about any legal steps they could take against Brazos, but that they are past the statute of limitations for this case.
Skrede is also disappointed in the agencies put in place to help in situations like this.
"All the systems in place to ensure this doesn't happen, totally failed in a big big way," he said.
The DNR says that "the department followed its standard procedures when addressing this site."
After $25,000 in legal fees, a lot of stress and constant back-and-forth, Skrede can finally enjoy his property and home the way he always intended.
"We can come out here and have a big family camp, bonfires and all of that. Everything I kind of envisioned when I saw it first," he said.
Skrede says he plans to build a new long-term home on the property that will grow with him as his MS evolves.
News 9 did reach out to Brazos Urethane about the material left behind several times, but they did not comment.