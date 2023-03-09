DIGGING DEEPER: Parents attempt to navigate childcare crisis

(WAOW) — For many people these days, the joy of parenthood can be overshadowed by the stress of wondering how your kids will be cared for throughout the day.
“It literally became like a joke but a joke that became true when I say that I told the childcare center that I was pregnant and expecting before I told my husband or our parents," said Trisha Kubichek, a Merrill mom of four kids, three of whom require childcare.
For Kubichek, that road hasn't always been easy.
“We are at two different center-based places in Merrill so different pick up and drop off times, different policies, different expectations," she said.
She's not alone.
As a single mom, there weren't a lot of options for Ashley Rosner. She thought she had found a good center for her twins, and then the pandemic happened. So, she turned to another option, hoping it would work.
“That was going OK, but my son was having some behavioral issues and things like that, so up until recently actually this last fall, he had been kicked out of daycare," Rosner said.
If these situations seem familiar, that's because for many parents, they are, according to officials with Childcaring, an organization that provides resources for early education in central Wisconsin.
“I’ve been around for a really long time and there hasn’t been a time when people have waited a couple of years to get into a childcare program," said Kelly Borchardt, executive director. “I’m not even sure how to describe it at this point. It’s a dire situation for families.”
While it may be tempting and even necessary for desperate parents to pick the first option that becomes available, it's not always easy to know what you're getting into.
The State of Wisconsin has extensive rules and regulations on how childcare options can be run.
“In the state of Wisconsin, we talk about becoming certified to do childcare, or licensed to do childcare within your home," Borchardt said.
That designation determines how many children you can care for at one time, and where you can do so. There are also regulations that look at the safety of the facilities and the policies in place, as well as the people involved in taking care of the children.
“Anyone who has access to the children or is going to spend any time with the children, or even the actual licensee of the program would need to go through a background check and finger printing," Borchardt said.
Even despite these regulations, it's not uncommon to find many childcare centers with at least one violation on the Department of Children and Families' website.
So even in these desperate times, how do you find an option that's the best fit for your child?
“You have to use all of your resources, your friends, your families, your neighbors to try to problem solve and find what’s going to work best for you," Borchardt said.
For parents who are concerned about how safe their childcare options are, Borchardt says don't be afraid to do your own research.
“You want to ask the key questions about what is your background, what kind of experiences you’ve had, can I come and see your home, what kind of activities are you going to do with my children," Borchardt said.
Even despite the difficulties they face, Kubichek says she wouldn't trade her experiences for anything.
“I love my job and I’ve chosen my career," Kubichek said. "I’m a better mom and I can contribute better to the family if I have that time.”
Rosner agrees.
“I don’t want them to grow up too fast, I’m trying to enjoy the time that I have with them now," said Rosner.
You can find more resources to help on your childcare journey here.