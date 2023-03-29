Dinky Diner in Rhinelander a total loss after fire

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - R&T's Dinky Diner in Rhinelander is considered a total loss after a fire on Monday night.

The Rhinelander Fire Department responded to the report of a fire just before 6 p.m. Upon arrival to the diner, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building, according to a news release from Rhinelander Fire Department.

Dinky Diner was closed at the time of the fire and adjacent apartments were evacuated with all occupants safely exiting. Six residents have been temporarily displaced due to power and gas turned off to the apartments. The Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary shelter.

There were no injuries or medical care requested for anyone. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.