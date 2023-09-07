Dinky Diner returns: Frasier Kitchens owners retiring

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Frasier Kitchens has been a staple in Rhinelander for nearly five decades. When they announced they were closing their doors, the owners of the former Dinky Diner saw an opportunity they could not pass up.
The Dinky Diner was a fixture in Rhinelander; until March when it was all but destroyed in a fire.
Now, they will be coming back better and bigger than ever.
The kitchen alone will be larger than the old dining room.
All the original menu items will return too, including some fan favorites.
"The Northwoods breakfast is coming back," said Dinky Diner Co-Owner Rick Covin. "Your fish in the morning, your bluegill in the morning. We will have it for sure!"
After the official close of Frasier at the end of the month, Rick is letting Larry and Nancy continue to move out everything from the business.
The couple have taken pride in the effort and quality of work they have put out for 47 years.
"Throughout this whole adventure, we've raised our four children and the business has been like a fifth child to us in a way because we've always loved and nurtured it like we do our family," said Frasier Kitchens Co-Owner Nancy Frasier.
Knowing their business will be in good hands as the new Dinky Diner location gives the Frasier's peace of mind too.
"They're wonderful people," said Frasier Kitchens Co-Owner Larry Frasier. "They have a great reputation and we're really looking forward to watching them go gangbusters here!"
Having physically left a mark on so many homes and kitchens in the area means everything to Larry and Nancy.
Sept. 28 is when Frasier Kitchens closes and until then they will be having a retirement sale with some items up to 80% off.