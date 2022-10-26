Disabled voters advocate for voting rights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Voters who have disabilities are speaking out ahead of the mid-term election about the challenges they've faced this past year.
In a little over two weeks ballots will be getting counted, but for voters with disabilities they say getting to the ballot box can be the biggest challenge.
On Wednesday those voters were speaking out.
Many from their homes over Zoom due to limitations preventing them from moving freely, and that also includes getting to a polling station.
They say without access to absentee ballots or other forms of accessible voting -- their basic rights are being taken away.
"For voters with vision loss, and other print related and physical difficulties, marking and reading a paper ballot can be very difficult, or in my case its impossible," said Denise Jess, a legally blind voter and member of the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition.
In the state of Wisconsin you are not required to disclose your disability to receive assistance in casting your vote. For more information or resources for disabled voters, click here.