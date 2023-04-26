District looks for adult mentors to help students

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The School District of Rhinelander is launching a new student-mentorship program, and they're looking for volunteers.
Officials with the district say applicants can expect to meet for an hour per week with students ranging from 6th to 12th grade.
Adult mentors would work specifically with around four to five at-risk students for eight weeks.
Their goal is to work to reduce truancy, bridge social gaps and provide positive adult role-models for their students.
Anyone interested in becoming an adult mentor can reach out to school counselor Lexi Allen at 715-365-9500, ext 8519 or by email: allenale@rhinelander.k12.wi.us.