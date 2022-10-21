DNR Advises Residents to Recycle Pumpkin Waste

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that pumpkin waste can provide food to animals, and serve as a good bed for compost. On the flip side, just tossing them out can actually hurt the environment by releasing a buildup of methane gas when the waste is exposed to sunlight after decomposing in your trash bag.
Amy Dubruiel, a waste management specialist with the DNR, said, "By saving our pumpkins for use in our compost bin or baking the seeds we save on landfill space and they won't break down in the landfill "
She said that the easiest way to get rid of pumpkins of you don't have animals and don't have a compost bin, is to simply bury the, or roast and salt the seeds for an easy snack.
If you would like to donate your pumpkin or pumpkin waste, the DNR says to give it to either a local farm or composting company.