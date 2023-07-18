DNR cancels Kronenwetter water monitoring after good test results

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) - The Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said they'll no longer monitor Kronenwetter's water supply this year.
That announcement comes after PFAS tests show levels well below the index threshold.
Because of it's size, Kronenwetter's water will be now be tested quarterly.
“Our recent test results revealed good news for Kronenwetter,” said Lead Water Operator Mark Mackey. “The results are similar to the first sample taken in March of 2022, which was well below the index threshold. These low numbers were the catalyst for receiving the waiver for the rest of this year’s testing.”
According to the DNR website a waiver for reduced testing may be given if the first two samples are below the detection limit or after one initial sample below detection limit and the well source meets all other waiver criteria. Systems with low level detections may also be considered for waivers through the DNR’s standard waiver process.
PFAS (perfluoroakyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are human-made chemicals that have been produced since the 1950s. They are found in many consumer goods including firefighting foam, fast food packaging, stain-resistant carpet.