DNR investigating oil spill near Ashland

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a potential oil spill along Enbridge Line 5 south of Ashland.
The DNR says Aug. 3, Enbridge reported a contractor near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road came across soil that may be contaminated. The location is 1 mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation.
According to a release, Enbridge told the DNR the contamination is thought to have come from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release.
The DNR says it has been on site several times and has not seen any more additional petroleum odors or soil staining.
Enbridge will now need to submit documentation to the DNR of what actions it's taking to address the suspected contamination.
The release says Enbridge did not know of a leak when the pipeline was shut down and they slowly increased pressure to find a leak. They say they are now up to full pressure with no signs of a leak or alarm.