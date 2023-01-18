DNR issues consumption advisory for fish in Lake Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DNR put out an alert for fish in area water-ways after elevated levels of PFAS were found in various species of fish in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
As a result, the DNR has recommended reducing consumption of those fish to once a week or once a month.
Those fish are as follows:
Black Crappie - once a week
Bluegill - once a week
Rock Bass - once a week
Yellow Perch - once a week
Carp - once a month
Redhorse - once a month
Despite these guidelines, they say it shouldn't stop people from fishing.
"We encourage people to go out fishing and to bring some home to consume, we just suggest that you follow these consumption advisories to limit your exposure to these contaminants," said Sean Strom, Toxicologist with the DNR.
Fishing guides agree, and said they aren't concerned about the advisory's impact on fishing.
"We know it's in our systems so, don't stop fishing, don't stop eating fish just because the DNR put an alert out, I mean just follow their guidelines and you'll be just fine," said Ryan Hahn, owner of Keep it Reelin Guide Service in Wisconsin Rapids.
Experts said there's still much too learn about how PFAS enter fish tissue, and that it's different than other common contaminants like mercury or PCBS.
"With mercury and PCBS traditionally you find higher levels in larger, older fish but with PFAS that's not entirely the case, we find higher levels in the smaller pan fish species crappie, blue gill, perch, rock bass, and we're not really sure why," said Strom.
Experts both state and nationwide are looking into the issue, but until then, the consumption advisory will remain until data shows it can be lifted.